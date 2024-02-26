Warm & breezy start to work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

Warming trend continues with changes to come

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warming trend continues

Windy conditions throughout the week

A cold front Wednesday brings temps back to close to normal

Rain chances return Thursday night



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECASTTonight: Partly cloudy & windy

Temperature: Low in the mid-upper 60s

Winds: Gusts near 30 mph

Tuesday: Warmer partly sunny & windy

Temperature: Highs up to 80

Winds: South wind up to 25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & strong winds

Temperature: High of 80

Winds: Winds could gust up to 40 mph

Warm & humid to start to the work week with changes mid week due to our next cold front on Wednesday. Providing us with cooler air highs will return to close to normal in the 60’s. Rain chances will also return Thursday night into early Friday

Have a wonderful week :)