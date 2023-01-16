Warm and windy start to the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Today our winds are relatively calm, but they'll be breezy again today as we head past sunrise. Despite the wind, some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Expect a highs in the low 80s. Winds start light, but pick up from the south 10-20 MPH. Gusts near 30 MPH are possible this afternoon before a sea breeze moves in from the east by late afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be a bit cooler, dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will once again be light overnight, but increase throughout the day on Tuesday. While temperatures will still return to the low 80s Tuesday, highs won't be quite as warm as Monday.

Our first cold front of the week arrives Wednesday. With moisture slowly returning this week, I expect a few showers and a thundershower here or there. Accumulations don't look to be much at this point. Another cold front arrives on Saturday, bringing scattered showers. Both opportunities for rain will help out dry conditions! Expect temperatures to generally fall from the 80s as we start this week, to the 60s by the weekend.

Have a wonderful Monday!