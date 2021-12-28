Warm and Windy on Tuesday

Good evening!

The year is ending on a high note here in the Coastal Bend— at least in terms of temperatures.

High temperatures will be near-record all week long. With highs in the low to middle 80s each of the next several days, we're riding about 15 degrees above average. While a cool down is on the way this weekend, it won't arrive until next year.

Windy conditions persist as weather systems pass us by to the north. An upper-level low pressure will chart a course for South Texas, bring support for a cold front this weekend. This cold front will take our temperatures from well above average, to below average. The first week of January will begin with the coldest temperatures of the season.

No meaningful rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days.