Warm and windy conditions to kick off the start of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We're kicking off another week with warm and windy conditions that will last through the beginning half of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

There are a few weather events happening this week between warm conditions, windy days, increasing rain chances and a small cold front headed into the weekend.

Before we get to the end of the week, we will see increased winds through Wednesday, gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures are a bit seasonal, not exceeding the mid 80s until the end of the week for the Corpus Christi area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds

Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Partly sunny with gusty winds

Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great Monday!

