Warm and tranquil through midweek; return to cool, wet and stormy conditions Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure resides over the southern half of Texas today, bringing fair and quite warm conditions, but that high shifts east and by midweek and an active, stormy and wet pattern takes over. For the first half of the week, daytime temperatures in the middle to upper 80s will accompany overnight readings in the upper 60s to near 70. A gusty south southeasterly wind will keep abundant Gulf moisture in place low in the atmosphere, although dry and stable conditions in the upper air will prevent rainfall.

The upper-level high shifts into the the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday as a series of powerful disturbances bring increasing rain chances and colder air. In fact, a cold front is expected to arrive in the Coastal Bend late Thursday night, sending daytime temperatures down to the upper 60s to lower 70s and overnights into the lower 50s. The major impact of the weather change will be abundance of rainfall, however. The initial wave of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday will bring one-half to an inch of rainfall. Another strong disturbance will induce multiple inches of additional rain from late Saturday through Monday. A cool, very wet Veterans Days is expected.

For the first time in awhile. the Tropical Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins are devoid of significant activity.

