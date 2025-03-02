Warm and sunny temperatures to kick off the beginning of March

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We will have beautiful weather with summer-like temperatures all weekend long into next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It's the first day of Meteorological Spring, typically starting on March 1. From March 1 through May 31, this marks the warming up of temperatures ahead of Spring, whereas astronomical Spring relates to the position of the Earth in relation to the Sun. This year, the Spring Equinox is from Thursday, March 20- Friday, June 20.

Patchy fog will linger after 5 a.m. into the early morning hours of Sunday. Fog should be all cleared up by 8 a.m. We have much warmer temperatures this week with little to no rain expected. Temperatures are even expected to hit 90°F here in the Coastal Bend early next week. There is another cold front on the way Tuesday night that will drop our highs into the 80s for the remainder of the week, a more seasonal range.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover with light winds

Temperature: Low 60°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny with increasing winds in the afternoon

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds

Temperature: Low 67°F

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Saturday!