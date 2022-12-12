Warm and mostly cloudy Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Yes, it's another warm day in the Coastal Bend. A cool-down is on the way and will bring our temperatures from above-average to below-average.

This morning a stationary boundary lingers over our area. This is triggering a few stray showers in some communities. The showers are light, quick moving, and won't last into the afternoon. Once things dry up, expect a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of our Monday (more clouds than sun). Still, our highs will linger near 80 degrees for most of the afternoon.

Tuesday night we'll begin to see a few showers in advance of Wednesday morning's cold front. This front will be stronger, dropping our temperatures into the 40s for the next several mornings. Dig out your sweaters now! The cooler weather will be here through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Expect scattered showers this weekend with cloudy skies.

Have a great start to the week!