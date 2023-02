CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

It's a foggy start for us here in the Coastal Bend. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m. Later this morning, the fog should improve and mostly cloudy skies will linger. Despite the clouds, warm south-southeast winds will help temperatures return to the 80s today.

Enjoy the warmth because another cold front is on the way and will bring big changes!