Warm and humid tonight through Thursday night, but fog will be limited; watch for fire danger on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warming Gulf water and gusty winds will limit sea fog tonight, then showers crop up Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front. Strong winds and dry air will elevate fire danger for your Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warmer Gulf waters and stronger winds will limit for tonight and early Thursday

Stray to isolated showers Thursday and Friday ahead of a midday cold front

Much drier air and very strong winds elevate fire danger on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast wind 11 ti 21 mph

Friday:

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, shifting to northwest in the afternoon

Following the cold front, very strong winds will mean enhanced fire danger Saturday, but mild and fair conditions will follow early next week.