Warm and humid Friday the 13th

Nice cool-down for the weekend
Stefanie's WX 10-13-23
Posted at 6:48 AM, Oct 13, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

We've made it to the end of the week, and it's off to a rather foggy start! Please be sure to drive carefully, as visibility is below one mile for our inland communities. Fog will dissipate this morning as temperatures rise. Expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 90s, feeling like the lower 100s. Mostly sunny skies and a light breeze will stick around this afternoon.

Our next cold front arrives overnight, bringing windy, cool conditions and a slight opportunity for rain. Any showers will be brief and likely won't offer very much rain. Saturday's eclipse will be enjoyable. Aside from passing clouds and gusty northeast winds 15-25 mph, it should be very enjoyable!

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

