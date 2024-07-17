Warm and cloudy conditions continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend. It's another warm, sunny day ahead of this Wednesday. Luckily, we have rain chances in the forecast for later this week into the weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloud cover keeps feels-like temps under 110ºF

Muggy and partly cloudy tonight

Rain returns this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and cloudy

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with light winds

Temperature: 96ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday!