Warm and cloudy conditions continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend. It's another warm, sunny day ahead of this Wednesday. Luckily, we have rain chances in the forecast for later this week into the weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cloud cover keeps feels-like temps under 110ºF
- Muggy and partly cloudy tonight
- Rain returns this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny and cloudy
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with moderate winds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny with light winds
Temperature: 96ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great Wednesday!