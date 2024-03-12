Warm and breezy this work week, but storms gather for the upcoming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid conditions prevail through the work week, but plan on a wet and stormy weekend.

WHAT YOU NEEDD TO KNOW

Above normal temperatures and strong southerly winds will persist through Friday

A major Southwestern U.S. storm system will increase our rain chances this weekend

Significant rainfall from thunderstorms is possible both Saturday and Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy early morning fog

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South 12 to 23 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 31 mph

Beach conditions will be good, with daytime temperatures in the 70s. Water temperatures will be in the upper 60s.