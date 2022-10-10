Watch Now
Warm and breezy Monday ahead

Summer-like weather continues
Beautiful sunny day in Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Ian Cummings
Another humid day for Monday; big changes thereafter
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 08:37:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

This Monday is off to a quiet start! Winds are generally calm across the Coastal Bend, but expect that to change as we go through the later art of this morning. Despite the breeze, afternoon high temperatures will still be warm and above average. Most communities will top out on either side of 90ºF this afternoon.

Overall it'll be a lovely day, with just a few clouds. Expect a slight increase is clouds heading through Thursday as moisture slowly returns to the area. On Thursday, a weak cold front will arrive bring a few showers early morning and dropping our temperatures by a few degrees. Significant rainfall is not expected with this front, unfortunately— we could really use some rain here in the Coastal Bend!

Along the coast, a Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect until 9pm. A combination of the full moon, onshore flow, and elevated tides will make for an increased risk of rip current and flooding along our Gulf-facing beaches. Be careful and always heed the beach flag!

Have a fantastic week!

