Warm and breezy conditions continue through the evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are having some beautiful conditions this Wednesday. We will continue to have dry and breezy weather with light winds for the remainder of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We have a weak cool front push through the Coastal Bend, helping lower our highs and lows for the next few days. While we are still heating up into the low 90s for our highs this week, we have less humidity in the forecast due to dry, cooler air in the atmosphere. With the lower dewpoints, we have been able to enjoy this fall-like weather we are having. Along with the cool front came a bit of pollution in the Ozone layer, slightly affecting our air quality (moderate).

With this cool front, we are fortunate to be steering away from any tropical activity at this time. We still have weather alerts in place through Saturday morning as the Gulf of Mexico is choppy from Hurricane Milton. Therefore, beach conditions will be impacted with increased rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and increased swells (wave heights).

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall tonight along the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy, light north winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and calm winds

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice conditions

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday!