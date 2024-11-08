Veterans Day weekend will be warm & humid, but beware of rough surf from Rafael

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! Get ready for a very warm forecast!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday

Small Craft Advisory in effect from noon Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday

High Risk of Rip Current this weekend

Veterans Day weekend begins with warm, humid, and generally sunny conditions. Today's humid temps will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s. I'm not expecting any meaningful rain in the forecast. Our next best chance for rain comes tonight into early Saturday morning as a weak cold front moves through the Coastal Bend. This front is weak and will only drop humidity a bit— don't expect much of a cool down outside of cooler morning temps.

In the tropics, as Rafael moves westward across the Gulf of Mexico, you can expect unfriendly marine conditions to begin impacting our gulf beaches. This is the season's fifth major hurricane and is uncommon for November. While it looks like Rafael is making a beeline for the Texas coast, it won't get here. The same upper-level steering currents that will drive our weak cold front through the Coastal Bend will send Rafael on a 'loop-the-loop' path into the Bay of Campeche. This process of opposing winds (wind shear) will also tear the storm apart.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, humid and warm

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy with a few showers

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: E/N 5-15 mph

Friday: More sunshine, less muggy, but still warm

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a safe and fantastic holiday weekend! Thank you to all who have served!!