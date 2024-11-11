VETERANS DAY: Foggy start with more sunshine and warmth in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday and thanks to all our veterans for your service.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until noon

Despite a foggy start, today will clear up and shape up to be a very nice summer-like day. Highs will reach the upper 80s with another foggy start tomorrow morning as lows dip into the middle 60s. Expect conditions to stay warm all week. Even as our next cold front arrives Thursday morning, temperature will remain above average. The extended outlook has a warm November through nearly Thanksgiving.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, lots of sunshine

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: N/E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

