VETERANS DAY: Foggy start with more sunshine and warmth in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday and thanks to all our veterans for your service.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.
- A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until noon
Despite a foggy start, today will clear up and shape up to be a very nice summer-like day. Highs will reach the upper 80s with another foggy start tomorrow morning as lows dip into the middle 60s. Expect conditions to stay warm all week. Even as our next cold front arrives Thursday morning, temperature will remain above average. The extended outlook has a warm November through nearly Thanksgiving.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy start, lots of sunshine
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: N/E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool, patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Have a great week!