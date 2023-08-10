Watch Now
Very windy, very hot

Gust could reach 40 mph this afternoon
Sunny weather expected on Tuesday
Sunny, breezy afternoons with near normal temperatures through Friday.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 07:55:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's a humid, breezy morning here in the Coastal Bend, foreshadowing what's to come this afternoon. We are wrapping up what is typically the hottest week of the year and boy, have we felt it! Heat alerts are on deck to begin at noon today, going until 8p.m. Most of the Coastal Bend is under an Excessive Heat Warning, those who are not will be under a Heat Advisory. Be sure you limit your time outdoors this afternoon.

Also expect very gusty conditions! Southeast wind will be 15-25 mph; gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Due to strong winds we'll have a moderate risk of rip currents along out gulf facing beaches.

Have a terrific day!

