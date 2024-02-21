Very windy tonight and warm Thursday, then breezy and mild Friday through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Winds tonight will gust near 40 mph, then settle down Thursday ahead of a Thursday night cold front promising fair, dry and mild conditions for the weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Quite windy tonight but calmer Thursday
- Cold front Thursday night brings no rain but slightly cooler and drier air for the weekend
- Warmer and more humid by early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and windy but mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South 20 to 38 mph
Thursday:
Mostly sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South 4 to 8 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon
Friday:
Sunny, windy and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
North 16 to 30 mph
Spring has sprung over the Coastal Bend, but spring showers are not in the forecast...at least not yet.