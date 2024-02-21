Watch Now
Very windy tonight and warm Thursday, then breezy and mild Friday through the weekend

Strong gradient winds overnight will gust near 40 mph, then settle down Thursday ahead of a Thursday night cold front that will bring fair and mild conditions for the weekend.
Partly cloudy and very windy tonight, then sunny and mild through the weekend
Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 15:20:59-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Winds tonight will gust near 40 mph, then settle down Thursday ahead of a Thursday night cold front promising fair, dry and mild conditions for the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Quite windy tonight but calmer Thursday
  • Cold front Thursday night brings no rain but slightly cooler and drier air for the weekend
  • Warmer and more humid by early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and windy but mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South 20 to 38 mph

Thursday:
Mostly sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South 4 to 8 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon

Friday:
Sunny, windy and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
North 16 to 30 mph

Spring has sprung over the Coastal Bend, but spring showers are not in the forecast...at least not yet.

