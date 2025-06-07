Very warm, very humid, and very windy this weekend...but also very parched.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We will continue to bathe in hot, humid air through early next week. Beware the heat index.

Midweek rainfall may be abundant, but stay tuned for fine-tuning of the forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoon heat indices will run between 104 and 110 degrees through early next week

Overnight readings only dip to around 80, so not much relief

Atmospheric models vary wildly regarding next week's rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Sunday:

Sunny, windy and very warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees

Winds:

South 17 to 32 mph

Monday:

Mostly sunny, windy. and very warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 107 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be good, with 3-5 foot seas, choppy bays and water temperature 86 degrees.