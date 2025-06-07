Very warm, very humid, and very windy this weekend...but also very parched.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We will continue to bathe in hot, humid air through early next week. Beware the heat index.
Midweek rainfall may be abundant, but stay tuned for fine-tuning of the forecast.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Afternoon heat indices will run between 104 and 110 degrees through early next week
- Overnight readings only dip to around 80, so not much relief
- Atmospheric models vary wildly regarding next week's rainfall
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Sunday:
Sunny, windy and very warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees
Winds:
South 17 to 32 mph
Monday:
Mostly sunny, windy. and very warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 107 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Beach and boating conditions will be good, with 3-5 foot seas, choppy bays and water temperature 86 degrees.