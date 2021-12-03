Very warm and humid weekend ahead, cooler next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With high pressure to our east and firmly anchored in the Gulf of Mexico, our dewpoints and temperatures have been on the rise over the last couple of days. It's caused us to certainly feel the warmth in the afternoon, but mornings are when the extra moisture in the air is more noticeable with the widespread dense fog that has been developing.

This morning was no exception with widespread visibility values dropping below a quarter of a mile. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued once again by the National Weather Service Office here in Corpus Christi and remains in effect until 9 a.m.

For boaters and mariners, there is also a Dense Marine Fog Advisory for the bays, nearshore and offshore waters until 9 a.m. as well. Early morning commuters are encouraged to be safe on the roads by slowing down, using low-beam headlights and allowing plenty of time to reach destinations.

There are a few weak showers moving into the area from the west associated with a weak disturbance that will move west to east today, but many of us will miss out on the light showers/sprinkles and leave us desiring more.

In fact, by the afternoon, much of the cloudiness associated with the showers will escape to the east and we’ll be left with abundant sunshine and very warm temperatures around 8-15 degrees above seasonal averages.

Winds will begin increasing slightly as we head into the weekend, Sunday looks to be the windiest day, but that extra wind could mix the atmosphere in the early mornings and try to help keep the fog at bay. And if winds decrease below 5-10 mph, dense fog will surely be part of the mornings.

Otherwise, throughout the weekend we’ll have a good mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures reaching the middle 80s for highs. It will feel more like summertime rather than inching closer to the winter season.

Clouds will increase on Sunday and into Monday as a cold front is forecast to move through around midday on Monday with a few isolated showers. Rainfall does not look to be widespread and precipitation amounts will be well below a quarter of an inch. However, it will cool us down with a brisk northerly wind around 10-20 mph with highs dipping into the mid to low 70s.

Another weak front comes in on Wednesday with a slight chance of a few isolated showers, but it shouldn't be a big rainfall event. That will keep temperatures in the 70s for a couple of more days, but no big plunges of cold air headed will be headed our way yet.

Today: Morning dense fog advisories until 9 a.m. with a few morning showers and sprinkles, plenty more afternoon sunshine and very warm and humid conditions…High: 83…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, mild and muggy with some dense patch fog once again developing…Low: 64…Wind: S 4-8 mph.

Saturday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine with very warm temperatures…High: 84...Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: More clouds and wind, but remaining warm and very humid…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Monday: Weak cold front arrives around midday with a few isolated showers, no widespread rain, and cooler temperatures…High: 76…Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler and nice…High: 75…Wind: SSE 6-12 mph.

Wednesday: Another weak front arrives with a few isolated showers, but again nothing widespread…High: 74…Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day and weekend!