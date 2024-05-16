Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Very humid with a chance of thunderstorms

Sweltering heat continues
Stefanie's WX 5-16-24
Posted at 7:27 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 08:30:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Make sure to stay hydrated— it's going to feel like a swelter out there!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 'Feels like' temps: 98-108ºF
  • Isolated to scattered t-storms
  • Breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated to scattered t-storms, a few could be strong
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, misty, humid, and breezy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday: Isolated to scattered t-storms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019