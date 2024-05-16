Very humid with a chance of thunderstorms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Make sure to stay hydrated— it's going to feel like a swelter out there!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Feels like' temps: 98-108ºF
- Isolated to scattered t-storms
- Breezy conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated to scattered t-storms, a few could be strong
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, misty, humid, and breezy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Friday: Isolated to scattered t-storms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Have a terrific day!