Valentine's Day forecast has something to love for everyone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Valentine's Day! Whatever weather you love— we've got it all this weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Friday will be cloudy and cool, but with a few improvements. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s with less wind and a few pockets of sunshine. While a midday round of passing showers can't be ruled out, no meaningful rainfall is expected until next week.

If the clouds and chill don't warm your heart, wait for Saturday. Temps will skyrocket to the lower 80s with more sunshine and the return of strong southwest winds. Cold Front #3 arrives Saturday evening and of course, that means temps will drop on Sunday. Expect seasonal temps for President's Day and yet another cold front on Tuesday to offer not only our next best chance of rain, but also a big cool down.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Valentine's Day: Mostly cloudy and cool

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny and very windy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SW 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Have a lovely weekend!