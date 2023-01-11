Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Unseasonably warm temperatures today ahead of Thursday's cold front

Today parts of the Coastal Bend will see the warmest temperatures of 2023
Clearing and Breezy Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Mild Sunday
KRIS file
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, with increasing clouds tonight and scattered showers Monday.
Clearing and Breezy Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Mild Sunday
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 07:45:20-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Temperatures will be very warm this afternoon, rising to the 80s once again. Expect breezy conditions as we head into the second half of Wednesday as our next cold front approaches the Coastal Bend. Winds will be from the south today 15-20 MPH, gusting to nearly 30 MPH.

Early tomorrow morning, the front arrives. Temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler on Thursday. With dry, windy conditions behind the front and dry vegetation around our area, we'll have an elevated risk of fire weather conditions. Please be mindful outdoors as any spark could get out of control. Low humidity and cooler temperatures will make for very pleasant condiitons as we head into the ML.K. holiday weekend.

On the waters, expect warm and sunny conditions today. UV index will be high so wear sunscreen! A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday morning. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019