Unseasonably warm temperatures today ahead of Thursday's cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Temperatures will be very warm this afternoon, rising to the 80s once again. Expect breezy conditions as we head into the second half of Wednesday as our next cold front approaches the Coastal Bend. Winds will be from the south today 15-20 MPH, gusting to nearly 30 MPH.

Early tomorrow morning, the front arrives. Temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler on Thursday. With dry, windy conditions behind the front and dry vegetation around our area, we'll have an elevated risk of fire weather conditions. Please be mindful outdoors as any spark could get out of control. Low humidity and cooler temperatures will make for very pleasant condiitons as we head into the ML.K. holiday weekend.

On the waters, expect warm and sunny conditions today. UV index will be high so wear sunscreen! A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday morning. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Have a great day!