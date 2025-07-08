Tuesday's our last chance for rain as a dense batch of Saharan dust nears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hey there Coastal Bend!

A few sea breeze downpours Tuesday afternoon

Increasing heat risk with temps on the rise

Saharan dust returns for the second half of the week

Tuesday morning will be off to a tranquil start, a mix of clouds and starts with 'air-you-can-wear' conditions. Light winds will pick up into the afternoon. Like Monday afternoon, Tuesday we'll likely have a few good downpours to once again bubble up along the sea breeze and trek inland along that boundary. Enjoy it while it lasts because the forecast is going to dry up from Wednesday through Friday: Saharan dust is on the way. This batch of dust will be more dense and I expect skies to be very hazy on "Thursday". This poses an air quality concern and those with respiratory sensitivities are should plan to limit time outdoors on Thursday. With Saharan dust arriving in a dry layer of air, temps will become hotter, reaching the middle to upper 90s by the end of the week. Stay hydrated and cool!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

