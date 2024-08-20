Tuesday's near-record temps, humidity bring more dangerous heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Stay safe out there today: Heat Advisories will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Another day of dangerous heat is in the forecast. A combination of near-record high temperatures and abundant humidity will keep our 'feels like' temps locked in the 110s for much of the afternoon. Corpus Christi will likely beat the record high temperature for August 20, set back in 2023.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Near Record High Temps



Tuesday's heat will be dangerous, increasing the risk of heat-related illness. Children, pets, and the elderly are most susceptible to heat-related illness, so it's important to check in on friends and loved ones to ensure they're able to beat the heat.

<img src="https://mediaassets.kristv.com/weatherimages/CB_FEELS_LIKE.jpg"></img>

Things only get hotter on Wednesday! The forecast high temperatures would not only beat the record for August 21, it would be the hottest temperature Corpus Christi has seen in all of 2024, and the hottest temperature since August 2023.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Grueling heat, light winds

Temperature: High 101ºF

Winds: SE 10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, tranquil

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Wednesday: Brutally hot, stifling heat

Temperature: High 103ºF

Winds: SW/SE 10 mph

Have a great Tuesday!