Tuesday's forecast will bring both heat advisories and overnight t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today won't be quite as hot, but you still need to practice your heat safety tips. Also, stay weather aware as some overnight storms could be strong.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.
- Storms expected overnight, some strong
- Overnight rain is our only chance for rain this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Storms expected overnight, some could be severe
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Some morning t-showers, otherwise partly sunny
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
