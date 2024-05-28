Watch Now
Tuesday's forecast will bring both heat advisories and overnight t-storms

Stay weather aware, some storms could be strong!
Stefanie's WX 5-28-24
Posted at 7:40 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 08:43:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today won't be quite as hot, but you still need to practice your heat safety tips. Also, stay weather aware as some overnight storms could be strong.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.
  • Storms expected overnight, some strong
  • Overnight rain is our only chance for rain this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms expected overnight, some could be severe
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Some morning t-showers, otherwise partly sunny
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific day!

