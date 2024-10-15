Sunny and clear conditions continue before weak cool front pushes through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We have a nice, cool start to our Tuesday before heating up into the low 90s. This will be our last day of the week where we reach highs in the 90s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Between Wednesday morning and afternoon, a weaker cool front pushes through the Coastal Bend starting with our northern counties. We will notice a difference in temperatures between our Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Wednesday through the remainder of the week, our highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We also have the opportunity to see some pop-up showers throughout Wednesday morning.

Rain chances for the rest of the week have decreased at this time, making a return by the weekend. This week should feel like a taste of Fall after the cool front arrives, along with increased wind speeds Wednesday afternoon. This will be our most notable weather change this week between the cool front and rain chances tomorrow morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny skies with light winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SW 5-8 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Light rain possible in the AM, increasing cloud cover

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!