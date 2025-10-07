Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with some passing afternoon showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are still seeing warmer temperatures in our neighborhoods to start the day. Most neighbors saw temperatures in the 70s and 80s this morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will gradually lower to the upper 80s by late week into the weekend. We have some more passing showers in the forecast today, during late morning and afternoon.

Drier conditions are also expected for the end of the week into the weekend for more pleasant conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, light chance of showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!