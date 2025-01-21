Tuesday's Forecast: Icy conditions with a wintry mix linger throughout the morning, early afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! What a cold and rainy start to our morning with a wintry mix. These conditions will last a good portion of our morning before precipitation moves east.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 p.m.

Freeze Warning in effect until 1 p.m.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect until 10 a.m.

Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, many neighbors reported ice and light snow. We will continue to see a wintry mix for a good portion of our morning until 9 and 10 a.m. Strong, gusty northerly winds are sticking around in the forecast as well, placing feels-like conditions in the upper teens. Winds will start to decrease as we head into the later afternoon, early evening hours.

Most of our neighborhoods are at or below freezing and will not make it out of the low 40s for our highs today. Wind chill values will remain low for majority of the day. Dress in multiple layers and protect your skin from the cold conditions, as well as the 4 P's: people, pets, pipes, and plants.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Icy conditions, wintry mix, gusty north winds

Temperature: High 38ºF

Winds: N 20-25 mph, gusts to 30+mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light north winds

Temperature: Low 24ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny conditions return

Temperature: High 52ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a safe, warm Tuesday!