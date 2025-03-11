Tuesday's Forecast: Gusty winds through the evening, warmer temps on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had a nice, warm day with temperatures topping out in the low 80s here in Corpus Christi. Warmer temperatures are on the way to wrap up the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We are warming up across the Coastal Bend this March with temperatures expected to hit the 90s by Friday. While we have already had one day this month in the 90s, drier and warmer conditions are not ideal for fire danger weather. Rain would be helpful but we have another dry week ahead.
Wednesday, we will see more gusty winds similar to this afternoon and evening. Thursday, we start warming up to the upper 80s, finally hitting the low 90s by Friday. Our more southern and western communities will heat up more and be close to triple-digit weather.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with gusty winds
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Wednesday: Patchy fog in the AM, then mostly sunny skies
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies with southerly winds
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: SSE 15-20 mph
Have a great Tuesday!