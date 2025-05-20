Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Major heat risk for much of the Coastal Bend today

Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! With another cloudy start, afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s today. Given how oppressive the humidity felt this morning, you can count on a much less comfortable afternoon. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

It looks like a mid-week cold front is going to deliver relief to our forecast. With some help from "upstairs" in the atmosphere, the front will bring a temporary cool-down. While temps will remain warm for this time of the year, a brief drop in temperature and change of winds will offer relief. Next week, rain look to return for the forecast. It's too early to know how much or exactly when, but early trends are promising!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Humid and hot!

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Not quite as hot

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!