Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Major heat risk for much of the Coastal Bend today
Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! With another cloudy start, afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s today. Given how oppressive the humidity felt this morning, you can count on a much less comfortable afternoon. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.
It looks like a mid-week cold front is going to deliver relief to our forecast. With some help from "upstairs" in the atmosphere, the front will bring a temporary cool-down. While temps will remain warm for this time of the year, a brief drop in temperature and change of winds will offer relief. Next week, rain look to return for the forecast. It's too early to know how much or exactly when, but early trends are promising!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Humid and hot!
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Not quite as hot
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Have a terrific Tuesday!