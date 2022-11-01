Tuesday Washout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

We are waking up to wet roadways all over the Coastal Bend. Grab the rain gear! Today looks to be a washout across the Coastal Bend as showers persist through much of the day.

An upper-level disturbance is wringing out the abundant moisture in our atmosphere and we have plenty to work with, so expect a soggy Tuesday overall. Some locations have already accumulated more than an inch of rainfall this morning with an estimated quarter to half inch more likely as we continue to see rain today. As a result of the wet weather, temperatures will top out in the low 70s this afternoon.

Some stray showers will linger into the beginning of our Wednesday, but generally dry conditions will last through Thursday. On Friday, scattered t-storms return to our forecast ahead of a cold front arriving on Saturday.

Stay safe and dry— have a wonderful day!