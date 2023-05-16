Tuesday: warmer with afternoon showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Today is off to a tranquil start despite a few showers this morning. Later today, we'll see storms in our area during the lunch hours and lasting through the afternoon. With more sunshine today versus Monday, our afternoon high temperatures will be warmer in the upper 80s. Tomorrow will be similar to today, with less rain and even warmer temperatures.

As we wrap up this week, more sunshine and high humidity will make for summer-like conditions. Temperatures will be in the neighborhood at 90ºF and with very humid air, will have 'feels like' temps or the heat index in the triple digits! If you have plans to be outdoors this weekend, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors in the air conditioning!!

Have a terrific day!