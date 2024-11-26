TUESDAY: Overnight cold front brings chilly, but near-average temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday! We're inching closer to Thanksgiving Thursday and if you're traveling, you'll want to pack layers.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Two more cold fronts this week
- Near-average temps this afternoon
The Coastal Bend is participating in fall today. Tuesday's temps will be cooler and more typical for this time of year. A cold front arrived overnight, bring the chilly start and cloudy skies. By late morning, pockets of sunshine will help us reach highs in the low 70s this afternoon. Our winds will become light this afternoon as the direction changes to a warmer onshore flow. This will keep temperatures mild overnight.
Summer-like conditions return on Wednesday. Highs rebound to the upper 80s again with ample sunshine, but a second cold front will bring a cool down for Thanksgiving Thursday. A third cold front arrives Sunday and not only keeps us cool, but offers a small, but improving chance for rain early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Morning clouds, partly cloudy afternoon
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: NE/SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mild and partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: SE 10- 20 mph
Wednesday: Much warmer and sunny
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a safe and wonderful holiday week!