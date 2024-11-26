TUESDAY: Overnight cold front brings chilly, but near-average temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday! We're inching closer to Thanksgiving Thursday and if you're traveling, you'll want to pack layers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Two more cold fronts this week

Near-average temps this afternoon

The Coastal Bend is participating in fall today. Tuesday's temps will be cooler and more typical for this time of year. A cold front arrived overnight, bring the chilly start and cloudy skies. By late morning, pockets of sunshine will help us reach highs in the low 70s this afternoon. Our winds will become light this afternoon as the direction changes to a warmer onshore flow. This will keep temperatures mild overnight.

Summer-like conditions return on Wednesday. Highs rebound to the upper 80s again with ample sunshine, but a second cold front will bring a cool down for Thanksgiving Thursday. A third cold front arrives Sunday and not only keeps us cool, but offers a small, but improving chance for rain early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds, partly cloudy afternoon

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: NE/SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mild and partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SE 10- 20 mph

Wednesday: Much warmer and sunny

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful holiday week!