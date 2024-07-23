Tuesday off to a soggy start, more rain expected this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Our rainy weather pattern picks up this afternoon and continues through the weekend. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers and storms

Cooler temps, highs in the 80s

Wednesday to be the wettest day this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Pockets of sunshine, but mainly wet

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Quiet before midnight, overnight showers return

Temperature: Low 76

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday:

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: NE/SE 5-15 mph

Stay dry and have a terrific day!