Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tuesday off to a soggy start, more rain expected this afternoon

Beneficial rain to last all week
Stefanie's WX 7-23-24
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 23, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Our rainy weather pattern picks up this afternoon and continues through the weekend. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Scattered showers and storms
  • Cooler temps, highs in the 80s
  • Wednesday to be the wettest day this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Pockets of sunshine, but mainly wet
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Quiet before midnight, overnight showers return
Temperature: Low 76
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday:
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: NE/SE 5-15 mph

Stay dry and have a terrific day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019