TUESDAY: Not as hot, less humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Enjoy warm, but pleasant conditions this afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Not as hot this afternoon
- Friendly winds become onshore
- Gradual increase in humidity
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A few clouds, lots of sunshine
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: NW/E 5 to 15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog possible
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: E 5 to 15 mph
Wednesday: Absolutely gorgeous!
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph
Have a terrific day!