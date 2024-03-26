TUESDAY: Not as hot, less humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Enjoy warm, but pleasant conditions this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Not as hot this afternoon

Friendly winds become onshore

Gradual increase in humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A few clouds, lots of sunshine

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: NW/E 5 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog possible

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: E 5 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Absolutely gorgeous!

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph

Have a terrific day!