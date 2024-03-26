Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TUESDAY: Not as hot, less humid

Expect pleasant conditions this afternoon with friendly winds
Stefanie's WX 3-26-24
Posted at 6:43 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 07:43:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Enjoy warm, but pleasant conditions this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Not as hot this afternoon
  • Friendly winds become onshore
  • Gradual increase in humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A few clouds, lots of sunshine
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: NW/E 5 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog possible
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: E 5 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Absolutely gorgeous!
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019