Tuesday kicks off a rainy stretch across the Coastal Bend

Spotty showers will transition to heavier rain tonight
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your rainy forecast! (12-3-24)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High risk of rip currents
  • Gusty winds to 30 mph today
  • Daily rain chances this week

Get excited! Rain has returned to the Coastal Bend. Throughout this morning and afternoon, activity will be limited to just spotty showers. Highs will only rise to the low 70s with gusty winds, much like Monday. Tonight will be warmer though as low only sink to the upper 60s overnight.
Rain chances increase Tuesday evening: initially inland neighbors will see heavy downpours, but after midnight the bulk of the activity will be focused along the coast. Neighbors in coastal counties will likely wake up to thunder and lightning as storms move in from the south. Rainfall accumulations over the next seven days estimate three-quarter to one inch of rainfall area wide.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Spotty showers, breezy, and cool.
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Increasing showers and storms
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ENE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Scattered storms, warmer
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: SW 15-25 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!

