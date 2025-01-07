Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TUESDAY: It's the coldest morning of the week, but a slow warm up is on the way

Warmer mornings and chilly afternoons are ahead
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber is tracking the coldest weather of the season in the forecast (1-7-25)
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday! Stay warm out there, friends!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.
  • A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m.

It's a frigid forecast for neighbors in the Coastal Bend. Tuesday morning lows near freezing will rebound to the 50s again. A northeast breeze 10-15 mph will keep a bite in the air, so stay bundled up! Clouds will move in from the south this afternoon limiting sunshine, but keeping our temperatures from plummeting drastically overnight. Wednesday morning low temps should stay 5-10 degrees warmer, meaning actual air temperatures should remain above freezing. Please continue to protect "The 4 P's": people, pets, pipes, and plants.
Our next best chance for rain looks to be Thursday! It will be a cold rain, but with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, it should remain (liquid) rain. Still bridges and overpasses freeze first and you'll want to plan a little extra time for those Thursday and Friday morning commutes. This weekend will bring the return of sunshine and warmer afternoons.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Increasing clouds, breezy
Temperature: High 54ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and warmer
Temperature: Low 38ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Overcast, increasing chance of showers
Temperature: High 45ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.