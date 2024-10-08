Watch Now
TUESDAY: Heat, sunshine, and rough surf remain in the forecast

A weak cold front will arrive
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your spicy Taco Tuesday forecast 10-8-24
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Sunshine is the common denominator in our neighborhood forecast!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until Thursday 7 p.m.

Expect sunshine for days! This afternoon will be hot again with highs reaching the middle 90s, near-record for this tie of the year. A weak cold front is on the way, arriving overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. This won't cool us down, but it will keep our atmosphere very dry. Rain chances are virtually non-existent over the next week (possibly two weeks).

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunshine and hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and drier
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!

