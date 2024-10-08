TUESDAY: Heat, sunshine, and rough surf remain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Sunshine is the common denominator in our neighborhood forecast!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until Thursday 7 p.m.
Expect sunshine for days! This afternoon will be hot again with highs reaching the middle 90s, near-record for this tie of the year. A weak cold front is on the way, arriving overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. This won't cool us down, but it will keep our atmosphere very dry. Rain chances are virtually non-existent over the next week (possibly two weeks).
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunshine and hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and drier
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
