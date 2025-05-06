TUESDAY FORECAST: Oppressive heat this afternoon and strong storms tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday! It's feelin' incredibly soupy today!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Moderate heat for most neighborhoods today

Isolated showers this morning

Strong storms tonight, some severe

Be sure to check on children, pets, and the elderly because they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Moderate heat risk (2 out of 4) is expected for most neighborhoods on Tuesday. Expect humid conditions to take things up a notch this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s, and 'feels like' temps in the upper 90s to triple digits. This heat will be oppressive even with a good deal of clouds. Why? Because we are in the "warm sector" of the big weather picture (south of the warm front in red).

WX

Showers and storms increase tonight and into early Wednesday morning. Some storms will pack a punch and could become severe. This will continue into early Thursday as a weak cold front passes through the Coastal Bend. Showers will eventually wrap up on Thursday evening. Dry conditions will be back in the time for the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal for this time of year, but with less humidity this weekend, it won't feel too bad out there.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: HUMID! Passing showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Round of storms, some severe

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a terrific day!!!