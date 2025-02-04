CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. KRIS 6 WEATHER

Hope you like these warm temps! The humid and warm weather pattern continues through the early weekend. While foggy mornings will slowly improve for the second have of the week, you can still expect the foggy to be a challenge today. Dense fog will improve through late morning, yielding to a mostly cloudy sky. Sultry southeast winds will warm our temperatures to the 80s against this afternoon. By tonight, sea fog rolls back in as temperatures dip to the upper 60s again by morning.

TUESDAY FORECAST: More sea fog, highs in the 80s, and humidity 2-4-25

Our next best chance for showers will come over the weekend with the arrival of our next cold front. As of now, isolated showers looks possible with temps returning to about average for this time of the year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy, then mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Dense fog, mild temps

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Dense fog, then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

