TUESDAY FORECAST: Foggy and overcast, but warmer temps ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Marine Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Aside from a foggy start, your Tuesday forecast looks pretty quiet. Overcast skies will hold throughout the day, but temperatures will rise to the middle 60s today for most neighborhoods. You can also give the raincoat a rest today, but don't put it away just yet! Scattered showers return Wednesday and continue into Thursday. In fact, Thursday will be our wettest day of the week thank to abundant moisture. This timing will make for generous rainfall right before our next cold front arrives Thursday evening. Cloudy skies will begin to clear out on Friday. With more sunshine, the weekend forecast looks warm, sunny, and dry!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy and overcast
Temperature: High 67ºF
Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Warmer and foggy
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy & warm with showers
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a terrific Tuesday!