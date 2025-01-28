TUESDAY FORECAST: Foggy and overcast, but warmer temps ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Marine Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Aside from a foggy start, your Tuesday forecast looks pretty quiet. Overcast skies will hold throughout the day, but temperatures will rise to the middle 60s today for most neighborhoods. You can also give the raincoat a rest today, but don't put it away just yet! Scattered showers return Wednesday and continue into Thursday. In fact, Thursday will be our wettest day of the week thank to abundant moisture. This timing will make for generous rainfall right before our next cold front arrives Thursday evening. Cloudy skies will begin to clear out on Friday. With more sunshine, the weekend forecast looks warm, sunny, and dry!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy and overcast

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Warmer and foggy

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy & warm with showers

Temperature: High 74ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!