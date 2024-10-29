TUESDAY FORECAST: Disrespectful winds, spotty showers, and warm temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wind gusts to 35 mph today

Small Craft Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Disrespectful winds are the star of the show today. Spotty showers have been riding in along southeast winds keeping ample humidity in the forecast. Expect more clouds and a few showers are likely throughout today. Afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s will still feel warmer.

A cold front will move through Texas, but is forecast to fizzle out on the Coastal Bend's doorstep. It will be close enough to cause unsettled weather in our forecast, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Accumulations are likely to be modest through the weekend (less that half an inch). I'm keep a close eye on the Trick-or-Treat forecast, but at this point I think there will be a small window that will allow the kiddos to enjoy Halloween festivities Thursday night. If not, Saturday night is another drier option.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy & windy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

