TUESDAY FORECAST: Decreasing clouds, increasing humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Yup— still humid! The gradual increase in our humidity is apparent this morning with light and variable winds. A weak cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend this morning. It won't offer much change to the forecast other than a delayed start to another breezy afternoon. Winds will be more easterly today, so moisture will continue to be plentiful. Temperatures will be just a hair cool with highs in the low to middle 80s.
Rain chances are still in the forecast, but like I said: don't put all your Easter eggs in one basket. The weather system that will make this rain possible is still a bit uncertain. The timing of the rain will become clearer later this week, so stay tuned to the forecast!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: More sunshine this afternoon
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, breezy, hazy
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a terrific day!