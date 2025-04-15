TUESDAY FORECAST: Decreasing clouds, increasing humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Yup— still humid! The gradual increase in our humidity is apparent this morning with light and variable winds. A weak cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend this morning. It won't offer much change to the forecast other than a delayed start to another breezy afternoon. Winds will be more easterly today, so moisture will continue to be plentiful. Temperatures will be just a hair cool with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Rain chances are still in the forecast, but like I said: don't put all your Easter eggs in one basket. The weather system that will make this rain possible is still a bit uncertain. The timing of the rain will become clearer later this week, so stay tuned to the forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: More sunshine this afternoon

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy, hazy

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a terrific day!