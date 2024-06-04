TUESDAY FORECAST: Dangerous heat, hazy, and windy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Stay cool out there today as the heat is expected to be worse this afternoon. A High Risk of rip currents will also be in the forecast through Wednesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Excessive Heat Warnings in effect until 8 p.m.
- Disrespectful winds
- Reduced air quality
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts 30 mph
Tonight:
Temperature: Low 84ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts 25 mph
Wednesday:
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts 30 mph
Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!