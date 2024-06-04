TUESDAY FORECAST: Dangerous heat, hazy, and windy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Stay cool out there today as the heat is expected to be worse this afternoon. A High Risk of rip currents will also be in the forecast through Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Excessive Heat Warnings in effect until 8 p.m.

Disrespectful winds

Reduced air quality

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts 30 mph

Tonight:

Temperature: Low 84ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts 25 mph

Wednesday:

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts 30 mph

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!