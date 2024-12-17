TUESDAY: Dense fog clears by lunchtime, sunny afternoon ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.
It's a foggy morning here across the Coastal Bend. Be careful when heading out as the foggy, misty, hazy views will stick around through about lunchtime. Like Monday, high temps still reach the lower 80s with increasing sunshine this afternoon. Southeast winds will keep humidity high and they'll be a little stronger this afternoon too.
Wednesday will bring another foggy morning across all of our neighborhoods, though I don't think the fog will stick around as long as winds will be breezy ahead of our next weather maker. Widely scattered showers (and maybe a rumble of thunder) are expected ahead of our next cold front. This front is expected to arrive slightly earlier now, with frontal passage happening Wednesday evening. Any rainfall along and ahead of the front will be modest. Rainfall accumulations will average about a tenth of an inch. Starting Thursday morning, temperatures will be back down to where they're normally this time of the year (lows near 50, highs near 70). SPOILER ALERT: Don't get too excited for a chilly holiday week; temps will be on the rise next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy start, sunny afternoon
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, AM fog
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE 5 mph
Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, showers likely
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: NE/N 15-25 mph
Have a terrific Tuesday!