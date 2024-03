A warm-up and rain are on the way this week

Posted at 7:24 AM, Mar 19, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy and cool today

Friendly winds becoming onshore tonight

Rain returns tomorrow CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy skies, cooler than average temperatures

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: NE/SE 10 to 15 mph Tonight: Cloudy, warmer

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SE 5 to 10 mph Wednesday: Cloudy with increasing showers

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph Have a great day!

