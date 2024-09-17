Tuesday brings a little more sunshine, but more 'chance' showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday! Expect a repeat of Monday with a little more sunshine and wind.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will be warm and muggy, reaching the lower 90s this afternoon. The humidity will make 'feels like' temps reach the low 100s. This will get worse toward the end of the week, when 'feels like' temps near heat advisory criteria (110-114ºF).



Rain will again be 'hit or miss', dumping heavy downpours in a short period of time. A sea breeeze (and east-southeast wind 10-15 mph) could help trigger afternoon showers. Localized flooding is possible where the showers are more prolonged. Stay weather aware today!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Humid with stray downpours

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Calm and humid, a few clouds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid, stray showers possible

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!