Tuesday brings a little more sunshine, but more 'chance' showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday! Expect a repeat of Monday with a little more sunshine and wind.
Temperatures will be warm and muggy, reaching the lower 90s this afternoon. The humidity will make 'feels like' temps reach the low 100s. This will get worse toward the end of the week, when 'feels like' temps near heat advisory criteria (110-114ºF).
Rain will again be 'hit or miss', dumping heavy downpours in a short period of time. A sea breeeze (and east-southeast wind 10-15 mph) could help trigger afternoon showers. Localized flooding is possible where the showers are more prolonged. Stay weather aware today!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Humid with stray downpours
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Calm and humid, a few clouds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid, stray showers possible
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
