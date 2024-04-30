TUESDAY: Best chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Get excited for a few showers in the forecast today!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Best chance for a few showers today
- Still hot and humid
- Winds pick up tomorrow
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated thundershowers
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Tonight: A partly cloudy and hazy, a stray shower is possible
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: More clouds and wind
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusting to 30mph
Have a terrific day!