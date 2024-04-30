TUESDAY: Best chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Get excited for a few showers in the forecast today!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Best chance for a few showers today

Still hot and humid

Winds pick up tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Isolated thundershowers

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A partly cloudy and hazy, a stray shower is possible

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: More clouds and wind

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusting to 30mph

Have a terrific day!