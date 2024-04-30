Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TUESDAY: Best chance of rain

Stray showers possible the rest of this week
Stefanie's WX 4-30-24
Posted at 6:54 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 08:15:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Get excited for a few showers in the forecast today!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Best chance for a few showers today
  • Still hot and humid
  • Winds pick up tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated thundershowers
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A partly cloudy and hazy, a stray shower is possible
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: More clouds and wind
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusting to 30mph

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019