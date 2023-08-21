Tropical trouble & more heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Terrible heat returns on this Monday as 'feels like' temps return to the order of 105-114ºF for parts of the Coastal Bend. Heat Advisories will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Once the sun sets, our rain chances will soar.

Prepare for 'tropical trouble': windy conditions and heavy rainfall are expected in the Coastal Bend over the next 72 hours. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico for development. Per the latest forecast from the NHC, there is a high likelihood the cluster of storms will become our next tropical depression or tropical storm. Your KRIS 6 Weather experts will keep you updated on the latest developments. Now is the time to check your hurricane kit and get prepared for stormy conditions on Tuesday.

Have a great week!